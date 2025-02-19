This year’s “Spray Safe” presented fully in Spanish in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The fifth semi-annual 'Spray Safe' event presented their specialized training at the Santa Maria Fair Park's Convention Center early on Monday.

Breakfast burritos were served after a welcome presentation, then attendees split into groups to rotate among focused presentations.

Training and demonstrations were provided on safety when using pesticides and other chemicals involved in agricultural labor.

In contrast to previous years, organizers decided to hold this year's event exclusively in Spanish, which many attendees were grateful for.

Additionally, State, County, and City departments made resources available for other necessities such as mental health, immigration assistance, and other assistance programs.