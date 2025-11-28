Ukraine anti-corruption police raids the home of Zelensky’s top adviser

By Ivana Kottasová, Victoria Butenko, Daria Tarasova-Markina, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities said on Friday they were searching the home of Andriy Yermak, the top aide to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Officially the chief of staff to the president, Yermak is often seen as Ukraine’s second most powerful man. He has been leading the Ukrainian delegation during recent talks in Geneva with the United States over the war with Russia.

Yermak confirmed the raid was going on, saying on Telegram that he was “fully cooperating” with the authorities.

“The investigators are not encountering any obstacles. They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officials,” he said.

Both of Ukraine’s two main anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), were involved in the searches, according to a statement released by the agencies on Friday.

The statement did not disclose the reason for the raids, but the raid comes just two weeks after the two agencies announced a sweeping investigation into a kickback scheme concerning Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.

The scandal has already taken down two of Zelensky’s ministers and embroiled a former business associate from his days in the entertainment industry.

This is a developing story.