Brazilian court orders Bolsonaro to begin serving 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup

By Max Saltman, Julia Vargas Jones, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro must begin serving his 27-year prison sentence for plotting an attempted coup, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled Tuesday.

The former president’s defense team had chosen not to file a final appeal after his conviction for plotting a coup in 2022 to overthrow his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. As a result, Moraes requested that the conviction be deemed final, squashing any chance of further appeals and triggering Bolsonaro’s 27-year sentence.

Bolsonaro has been jailed in Brazil’s Federal Police headquarters since Saturday, after police took him into custody for tampering with his court-ordered ankle monitor. On Tuesday, Moraes said Bolsonaro would serve out his sentence at the headquarters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

