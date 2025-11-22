Ukraine’s allies voice concern over US peace plan, saying it needs ‘additional work’

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — World leaders on Saturday expressed concern over a US peace plan for Ukraine seen as favoring Russia, saying it needs “additional work” as they scramble a coordinated response to the proposal.

European powers have been caught off guard by the plan which contains major concessions to Russia and was drawn up with little input from Ukraine or Europe.

While welcoming the US efforts, the leaders highlighted the “proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces” in the draft document as a particular areas of worry.

“We reiterate that the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively,” the statement added.

The 28-point plan calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, abandon its long-held pursuit of NATO membership and cut the size of the army.

“The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace,” the statement said. “We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country faced the choice of losing its dignity or vital US support but Donald Trump has given Kyiv until Thursday to accept the plan.

Ukraine’s allies met on the sidelines of the G20 to discuss the proposal, a summit which the US boycotted. They have had to balance pushing back against the proposals without alienating the US president.

One of those behind the statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters at the G20 the war can “only be ended with the consent of Ukraine and also with our consent, the European consent, because it is a war on the European continent.”

US-Ukraine talks in Switzerland

Top US and Ukrainian officials will meet Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the next steps for ending the war, with one US official saying that the goal was to iron out language before Zelensky meets with Trump.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ambassador Steve Witkoff will be among those joining the talks tomorrow, the official said.

A meeting between a Russian delegation and the US to discuss the proposed peace plan is also planned and “will happen quickly,” the official said, but not in Geneva.

Zelensky acknowledged the upcoming discussions in Switzerland, saying he had signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation. “Our representatives know how to defend Ukraine’s national interests and what is needed to prevent Russia from carrying out a third invasion,” he said.

A European diplomat told CNN they thought UK, France and Germany, together with senior EU officials would “try to squeeze in” to this meeting. The source added this is “logical given the implications on us. There is a push to redraft the text.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. CNN’s Chris Liakos and Thom Poole contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.