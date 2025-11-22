Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro arrested at his home by federal police

By Billy Stockwell and Marcelo Medeiros, CNN

(CNN) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was detained on Saturday at his residence in Brazil’s capital days before he was due to begin a prison sentence for leading a coup attempt, according to CNN affiliate CNN Brazil.

In a statement, Federal Police said it executed a preventive arrest warrant that had been requested by the police themselves and authorized by the Supreme Court, CNN Brazil reported. He was arrested at his home in Brasília.

Sources told CNN Brazil that a vigil organized by Bolsonaro’s oldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, in front of the complex of residential buildings where the former president lives triggered the request for preventive detention.

Bolsonaro was sentenced earlier this year to 27 years in prison for plotting to remain in power after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and has been under house arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.