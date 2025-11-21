Skip to Content
Students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school, police say, amid outrage over violence against Christians

By
Published 1:22 am

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) — Police in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State reported that a group of armed bandits invaded a private Catholic school early on Friday, abducting an unknown number of students from their hostels amid widespread outrage over ongoing concerns about violence against Christians in the West African nation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

