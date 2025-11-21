Students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school, police say, amid outrage over violence against Christians

By Nimi Princewill, CNN

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) — Police in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State reported that a group of armed bandits invaded a private Catholic school early on Friday, abducting an unknown number of students from their hostels amid widespread outrage over ongoing concerns about violence against Christians in the West African nation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.