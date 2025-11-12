Trump pens letter asking Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu in corruption trial

By Tal Shalev, CNN

(CNN) — US President Trump penned a letter asking the Israeli president to grant a full pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial.

In a letter distributed by the Israeli president’s spokesperson, Trump wrote, “I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace.”

For any other president, the letter would be an unusual intervention in the domestic politics of a foreign country. But it’s only Trump’s latest effort to intervene on behalf of one of his most vocal international supporters.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust in three separate cases which began in Trump’s first term. He has entered a plea of not guilty and maintains his innocence.

“While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that the ‘case’ against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution,” Trump wrote in the letter.

Despite the ceremonial nature of the role, Herzog has the power to issue pardons. But the request must come from the individual accused of wrongdoing, their legal representatives or a family member. Neither Netanyahu nor any of his close associates have submitted such a petition.

In a statement, Herzog’s office said that he holds Trump “in high regard” and appreciates his “unwavering support of Israel, his immense contribution to the return of the hostages, the transformation of the Middle East and Gaza, and the safeguarding of Israel’s security”.

But Herzog’s office also said that “anyone seeking a pardon must submit a request in accordance with the established procedures.”

Trump backs global allies

Trump has weighed in on Netanyahu’s trial several times before. In June, after the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, he wrote a lengthy post on Truth Social in which he called Netanyahu’s trial a “ridiculous witch hunt,” echoing language he’s used about his own legal threats.

And last month, during his short trip to Israel, Trump raised the issue of a pardon during his address to Israel’s parliament.

Turning to Herzog seated nearby, he said, “Mr. President, why don’t you give him a pardon?”

Trump’s new letter sparked conflicting reactions across the Israeli political spectrum.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on X: “President Herzog, listen to President Trump!”, he said, claiming that the “disgraceful” indictments against Netanyahu “have long since become an indictment against the prosecution itself.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded to the letter in a statement, saying, “A reminder: Israeli law clearly stipulates that the first condition for a presidential pardon is admitting guilt and expressing remorse.”

Netanyahu is the first incumbent prime minister in the history of Israel to face criminal prosecution while in office.

His trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust began in May 2020.

Netanyahu’s own testimony started in December 2024 but has been subject to repeated delays and cancellations, the majority of them at his request. Given the remaining stages of testimony, judgment, and potential appeals, the proceedings are expected to continue for several more years.

It is not the first time Trump attempted to intervene in overseas ongoing judicial proceedings.

In July, in a social media post, Trump urged Brazilian authorities to end their prosecution of another international ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has since been convicted of plotting a coup, saying Bolsonaro was “not guilty of anything, except having fought for people.”

In April, he came out in support of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, when she was barred from running for political office for five years after being found guilty of embezzling European Union funds.

“The Witch Hunt against Marine Le Pen is another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison,” he posted. “It is the same ‘playbook’ that was used against me.”

