Putin floats the possibility of fresh nuclear tests following Trump comments

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will explore the possibility of carrying out fresh nuclear tests after US President Donald Trump said last week that Washington would begin nuclear testing programs.

“Russia has always strictly adhered and continues to adhere to its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), and we have no plans to deviate from these commitments,” Putin said at a meeting with members of Russia’s Security Council Wednesday.

At the same time, however, should the US or other countries who are signatories of the CTBT begin to conduct nuclear weapons tests, “Russia would also have to take appropriate and proportionate responsive measures,” Putin added.

The Russian leader said he had asked government ministries and other agencies to “submit coordinated proposals regarding the possible commencement of work to prepare for nuclear weapons testing.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed that nothing had been decided yet.

“We are just investigating whether it is necessary to start preparations,” he told CNN. “We are still bound by our obligations on the overall ban of nuclear tests.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

