Buckingham Palace to remove Prince Andrew’s titles and honors

London (CNN) — Britain’s King Charles has initiated a process to remove Prince Andrew’s titles and given him notice to move to private accommodation, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

It comes as Prince Andrew has failed to quell the scandal over his association with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the statement continued. “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” Buckingham Palace said.

