Hamas says it will hand over two hostage bodies on Saturday

By Ibrahim Dahman and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas will hand over the bodies of two Israeli hostages, the armed wing of the militant group said on Saturday.

The exchange is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. ET).

This comes as frustration intensifies in Israel over the delay in returning the bodies of remaining hostages, a condition outlined in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that went into effect last week.

Hamas has said that it handed over all of the hostage remains that it could access.

For its part, Israeli intelligence has assessed that Hamas may not be able to find and return all the remaining dead hostages in Gaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

