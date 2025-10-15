American tourist fatally stabbed in Portugal during attempted robbery

By Phillipe Vieira, CNN

(CNN) — An American tourist was fatally stabbed and another wounded during an attempted robbery early Wednesday in the coastal town of Cascais, west of Lisbon, according to authorities.

The incident happened near the Church of the Navigators, with emergency services receiving an alert at around 3:16 a.m., CNN Portugal reported.

Investigators say one of the tourists was returning to his hotel when three suspects confronted him and tried to rob him. The victim resisted, was punched, and attempted to flee while calling a friend for help. When the second tourist arrived at the scene, he was also assaulted.

The attackers fatally stabbed one of the men and seriously injured the other before fleeing.

The three suspects have been arrested and are now being questioned by police. One of the men faces a homicide charge, while the others are accused of taking part in the assault.

The victim’s death was first reported by Correio da Manhã and later confirmed by CNN Portugal.

Emergency medical teams from the National Institute of Medical Emergency (INEM) attempted to resuscitate the man, but the stab wounds were deep and struck vital areas, authorities said.

The second victim was taken to Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon. Despite suffering deep cuts to his face and arms, he is no longer in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

The State Department told CNN it is aware of reports of an attack on two US tourists in Cascais, and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

