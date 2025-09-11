Belarus pardons scores of prisoners ‘at the request’ of Trump, Lukashenko says

By Darya Tarasova, Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — Belarus has pardoned 52 prisoners and released them into Lithuania, according to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday, as the Baltic nation and Belarus both thanked US President Donald Trump for his involvement.

“No man left behind! 52 prisoners safely crossed the Lithuanian border from Belarus today, leaving behind barbed wire, barred windows and constant fear,” Nausėda said in a statement on social media, adding that he is personally and “deeply grateful” to the United States and Trump.

“52 is a lot. A great many,” he added. “Yet more than 1,000 political prisoners still remain in Belarusian prisons and we cannot stop until they see freedom!”

Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko announced that 14 foreign nationals are among those Belarus released “at the request of the President of the United States,” according to his presidential pool. Those released include six Lithuanian nationals, two Latvians, two Poles, two Germans, and one person each from France and the United Kingdom, the pool said.

It comes after Lukashenko met Thursday with John Coale, a representative of Trump, who said Washington was lifting sanctions on Belarus’ state-run airline, Belavia, according to the Belarusian presidential office. Belarus said Coale indicated the US wants to reopen its embassy in Minsk, but he did not specify a date.

Belarus also said Coale passed along a letter from Trump and the American first lady, in which they wished Lukashenko well, and presented him with a gift of cufflinks featuring an image of the White House.

“No matter how banal it may sound, I want to thank your President (Trump) – not because I want to flatter him, that’s foreign to me – for the efforts he is making toward peace, primarily in our region,” Lukashenko said in an opening statement at the meeting.

Russian state media TASS reported that the 52 people were pardoned “on humanitarian grounds” and “as a gesture of goodwill” following the request of Trump and other world leaders.

Nausėda confirmed that six Lithuanians have been freed. Polish state media also reported that Polish nationals have been pardoned.

However, a full list of the pardoned prisoners has not yet been released.

The human rights group Viasna said in a post on Telegram that among those released is Mikola Statkevich, a former Belarusian presidential candidate and political prisoner who was detained in 2020 and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony. Nothing had been known about his condition since February 9, 2023, Viasna said.

