Ukraine says Russian missile that hit government building is packed with US and European parts

By Ivana Kottasová, Daria Tarasova-Markin, Victoria Butenko, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian cruise missile that hit a government building in central Kyiv on Sunday was filled with dozens of foreign parts, including chips and other electronic components made in the United States, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

The Iskander 9M727 missile that struck the building did not explode, most likely because it was damaged by Ukrainian air defenses, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukraine’s presidential commissioner for sanctions policy, said on Tuesday.

Vlasiuk released photographs of the damaged missile, as well as a list of components that have been previously found in identical missiles.

The list includes 35 parts manufactured by American companies, including Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Altera and others, as well as components made by Japanese, British and Swiss companies.

Serial numbers show that some of these parts were manufactured years ago, but some are listed as having been made recently, including after the start of Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Many Western countries, including the four named in the list published by Vlasiuk, have imposed strict sanctions and export controls on such components to stop them from being used by Russia.

But Moscow has found ways to evade these.

CNN has reached out to the companies listed by Vlasiuk for comment.

Infineon Technologies, the German company that now owns American-based Cypress Semiconductor – one of the manufacturers listed – told CNN that it has taken “extensive measures” to ensure its items don’t end up in Russia.

A spokesperson for the company said Infineon Technologies has stopped all direct and indirect shipments to Russia and that it has tools in place to ensure compliance among its customers.

“(If) we get tangible evidence that companies with which we have a business relationship are doing trade with Russia, we terminate the delivery and demand clarification from the company in question,” the spokesperson said.

However the company produces around 30 billion chips every year, which the spokesperson said makes it “difficult to control sales throughout the entire lifetime of a product.”

Other companies listed by Vlasiuk did not respond to CNN’s questions.

Texas Instruments has previously said that it stopped selling products into Russia and Belarus in February 2022 and that any shipments of its chips into Russia are illicit and unauthorized.

Vlasiuk said that even though this particular missile still included dozens of Western-made parts, it contained fewer such components compared to missiles analyzed earlier in the war.

“There are fewer components from Europe and the US, and more from Russia and Belarus,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian government had informed its allies about the parts discovered “for sanctions response.”

Most of the foreign parts found in the missile are so-called dual use components, meaning they were originally designed for civilian use, but can also be used for military purposes.

These include American chips made to be used in household electronics, smart devices or gaming gadgets, repurposed for in Russian guided bombs, missiles and drones.

Despite efforts by US firms to prevent Moscow from using their products, an inquiry by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found last year that US-made components “continue to guide and power the Russian weapons that kill Ukrainians daily.”

The subcommittee said companies based in other countries, including China, Kazakhstan and others, have been able to purchase these parts and then sell them to Russia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.