London Heathrow Airport check-in area evacuated due to possible hazarous materials incident

By Lauren Kent, CNN

London (CNN) — London’s Heathrow airport has evacuated the check-in area of one of its terminals due to a possible hazardous materials incident, a Heathrow spokesperson told CNN on Monday evening.

“Terminal 4 check in has been closed and evacuated while emergency services respond to an incident. We are asking passengers not to travel to Terminal 4 and supporting those on site. All other terminals are operating as normal,” a Heathrow spokesperson said in a statement.

Terminal 4 is home to check-in counters for AirFrance, Bulgaria Air, China Southern, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Qatar Airways, and Vueling and WestJet, among others.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said in a statement that firefighters are responding to a “possible hazardous materials incident” at Heathrow.

“Specialist crews have been deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene, and Terminal 4 check in has been evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters respond,”the spokesperson said.

London Fire Brigade said it was called about the incident at 5:01 p.m. local time (12:01 p.m. ET) and crews from at least three fire stations in the surrounding area have been sent to the airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.