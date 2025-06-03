Dutch government collapses as Wilders’ far-right party leaves coalition

By Mick Krever, CNN

(CNN) — The far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) is leaving the Netherlands’ government, toppling the governing coalition, its leader Geert Wilders said on Tuesday.

Wilders, who is not himself part of government, presented the cabinet with an ultimatum last week to strengthen its asylum policy.

“No signature for our asylum plans,” he posted on X on Tuesday. “PVV is leaving the coalition.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

