Pope Leo condemns exploitation of the poor and calls for unity in the church at inaugural Mass

By Christopher Lamb and Sophie Tanno, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Leo XIV, the first ever American pope, condemned the exploitation of the poor and called for unity in the church during his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square, an event attended by world leaders, royalty and tens of thousands of believers.

The 267th pontiff arrived at the Vatican on the popemobile and was welcomed by cheers from the huge crowds as he toured St. Peter’s Square in the specially designed motor vehicle for the first time. Approximately 100,000 people had gathered at the start of the Mass, according to authorities.

During his tour on the popemobile, Pope Leo was seen to stop briefly and kiss a child.

Chants of “Viva il Papa” were repeated several times, and there were shouts of joy and loud applause as the pontiff entered St. Peter’s Square for the start of the Mass.

Among those in attendance at Sunday’s two-hour long liturgy included US Vice-President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who were seen shaking hands with one another before the start of the service. Leo is due to meet Zelensky later on Sunday.

Also present was the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, the leader of the country where Pope Leo served as both a missionary and a bishop for several decades.

Countries from across the globe were represented, with the Vatican hosting delegates from more than 150 nations.

Delivering his homily – a key moment in the service for the new pope to signal his priorities – Leo said there was no room in the Catholic Church for “religious propaganda” or power plays, and instead called for unity, a possible reference to divisions among reformists and conservatives that grew more stark under predecessor Francis.

Leo also condemned an economic system that exploits “the Earth’s resources and marginalizes the poorest.”

The pontiff echoed the humility of Francis, saying he was not chosen for the role of head of the Catholic Church for merits of his own and instead takes it on as a “brother, who desires to be the servant of your faith and your joy.”

At the end of the Mass, Leo called for a “just and lasting peace’ in Ukraine and offered prayers for Gaza, where “children, families, the elderly, survivors are reduced to hunger.”

Symbols of office

The May 18 service was rich in symbolism and included the formal bestowing on Leo of the symbols of office including the pallium – a lamb’s wool vestment symbolizing his pastoral care for the church and role as shepherd to his flock – and the fisherman’s ring, which symbolizes the Pope’s authority as the successor of St. Peter, a fisherman by trade and who Catholics hold to be the first pope.

A round of applause erupted as the pope received the lambswool pallium and put it on for the first time during the service.

The Vatican released details of the ring, which has an image of St. Peter on the outside band, with “Leo XIV” and the pope’s coat of arms engraved on the inside.

All bishops wear rings to show their bond to the local church they lead and the ring of the Pope, as Bishop of Rome, symbolises his “betrothal” to the entire church.

When it was delivered Leo, he looked visibly moved, looking down at his ring finger.

The scripture readings at the Mass focused on the figure of St. Peter and the central passage from John’s Gospel, a text seen as foundational to the pope’s ministry as St. Peter’s successor.

Papal inauguration ceremonies have changed over the years. For centuries it also involved a “coronation,” which included placing the papal tiara on the new pope’s head. The last papal “coronation” was of Paul VI in 1963. He however, decided to sell the tiara and give the proceeds to charity. Catholics in the US bought that tiara, which is now on display at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

