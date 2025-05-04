Flights halted at Israel’s main airport after missile from Yemen lands nearby

By Tamar Michaelis and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — A missile from Yemen landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, according to the Israeli military, after “several attempts” to intercept it failed.

Flights were temporarily suspended, according to the spokesperson for the airport. Trains to the airport were also suspended. Police have asked the public to refrain from arriving in the area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that “several attempts” were made to intercept the missile, but “the results of the interception are under review.”

The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen has repeatedly launched ballistic missiles at Israel, but this appears to be the first time such a missile has impacted near the country’s main international airport.

Pictures from the scene show debris from the impact of the missile on the grounds of the airport and littering the road toward the main terminal. A video shared on social media appears to show the impact of the missile at the airport and a cloud of black smoke rising from the strike.

Sunday’s strike marks the third consecutive day of missile launches from Yemen toward Israel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

