Rubio warns if it’s not possible to end the war in Ukraine, US needs to ‘move on’

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that if it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, the United States needs to abandon its efforts and move on.

“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” he told reporters before departing Paris.

“It’s not our war. We didn’t start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for the past three years and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio went on to say.

“President (Donald Trump) has spent 87 days at the highest level of this government repeatedly taking efforts to bring this war to and end. We are now reaching a point when we need to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not. Which is why we’re engaging both sides.”

Rubio, along with special envoy Steve Witkoff, met with European and Ukrainian officials on Thursday as Washington tries to mediate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

