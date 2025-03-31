French far-right leader Le Pen banned from running in 2027 presidential election

By Saskya Vandoorne, Joseph Ataman and Serene Nourrisson, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen has been banned from running for political office for five years after being found guilty of embezzling European Union funds, in a politically explosive ruling that has shattered her hopes of winning France’s 2027 presidential election.

The Paris court’s president, Bénédicte de Perthuis, said Le Pen’s actions amounted to a “serious and lasting attack on the rules of democratic life in Europe, but especially in France.” Le Pen left the courtroom before her sentence had been read out in full.

Currently a member of the French parliament, Le Pen was found guilty alongside eight MEPs from her party and 12 assistants. They were accused of using European Parliament money to pay staff who were in fact working for her political party, the National Rally (RN), in France.

The Paris prosecutor had requested a prison sentence of five years, including two suspended; a €300,000 ($325,000) fine and ineligibility to run for office for five years. Prosecutors had requested the ban to stand even if she appeals.

Following her trial in November, current French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X that it would be “profoundly shocking” if Le Pen were to be barred from elections.

Previous polls showed that Le Pen was on course to replace Emmanuel Macron, who will be unable to seek a third consecutive term in office.

Under her leadership, the RN has attempted to distance itself from its racist and antisemitic roots, hoping to give the party a more acceptable – and potentially electable – face.

The court’s shock decision has already sparked Le Pen’s right-wing European allies to rally to her defense. Just minutes after the ruling, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent a message of solidarity to Le Pen. “Je suis Marine!” he wrote on X.

Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s protege who succeeded her as RN’s president, said: “Today, it is not only Marine Le Pen who is being unjustly condemned: it is French democracy that is being executed.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.