Hamas says it is prepared to release American-Israeli hostage and bodies of four dual nationals

By Ibrahim Dahman and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — Hamas said it is prepared to release American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and the bodies of four dual nationals held hostage in Gaza.

The militant group said it had received “a proposal” from mediators, without going into details. Qatar and Egypt have mediated indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

“The movement responded with responsibility and positivity, submitting its reply at dawn today, which included its approval to release the Zionist soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, in addition to the bodies of four others with dual nationality.”

Hamas has not identified the names of the dead hostages it is willing to release or specified when any hostages may be freed.

The United States has put forward a new proposal that would secure the release of a handful of living hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a month-long extension of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

