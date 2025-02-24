Zelensky hails Ukraine’s ‘absolute heroism’ on third anniversary of Russia’s invasion

By Daria Tarasova-Markina, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday hailed Ukraine’s “absolute heroism” as he marked the third anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, and as European leaders began arriving in the capital Kyiv in a show of support for the embattled country.

“Three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians. I am proud of Ukraine!” Zelensky wrote on X alongside a video showing scenes from the frontline and Ukrainian civilians supporting war efforts during the grinding conflict.

“I thank everyone who defends and supports it. Everyone who works for Ukraine. And may the memory of all those who gave their lives for our state and people be eternal.”

The anniversary comes with Ukraine facing great uncertainty about its future after US President Donald Trump pivoted toward Russia and US officials insist that Europe can no longer rely on Washington for its defense.

European leaders arrived in Ukraine on Monday, according to social media posts and images posted by Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne.

Some roads in the center of Kyiv were blocked and police officers were deployed.

“On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a post on X, alongside a video that showed her meeting officials at a railway station with European Council President Antonio Costa.

“We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe,” she said. “In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.”

Images posted by Suspilne on its Telegram channel showed Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also disembarking from a train and greeting officials.

Meanwhile, Russia launched another barrage of attack drones across Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Moscow launched 185 attack drones on Ukraine, of which 113 had been downed and another 71 disappeared from radar after being jammed, Ukraine’s Air Force said Monday.

The attack had “affected” Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions, it said on Telegram, without saying whether it had caused damage or casualties.

The attack comes a day after Ukraine faced its largest drone assault since Russia’s invasion, with 267 drones launched, out of which 138 were intercepted, according to Ukrainian authorities on Sunday.

Ukraine’s armed forces commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi also hailed his troops on the anniversary of the invasion.

“The world did not believe that we would survive, but the Ukrainian people withstood the enemy’s attacks with dignity,” he wrote on Telegram.

