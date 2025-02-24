American teen arrested in Paris after newborn fatally thrown from hotel window

By Jerome Taylor and Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — A US teenager has been arrested in Paris after her newborn baby was allegedly thrown out of a hotel window and died, prosecutors and French media say.

The young woman, who was not named, was taken to hospital to undergo an operation after giving birth and was subsequently placed under police custody, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Her newborn baby “was allegedly thrown out of the second-floor window of a hotel” in the 20th arrondissement of Paris on Monday, the prosecutor’s office said. “The newborn was taken to emergency care but did not survive.”

“The mother, an American citizen, was part of a group of young adults traveling in Europe,” the prosecutor’s office said, adding an investigation into the homicide of a minor has since been opened.

CNN has reached out to French police and the State Department. The hospital where the woman was taken declined to comment.

The case was first reported by Paris Match. AFP news agency and Le Parisien gave the woman’s age as 18.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

