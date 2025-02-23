Pope still in critical condition with signs of ‘mild’ kidney failure, Vatican says

By Antonia Mortensen and Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis remains in critical condition, according to the Vatican, with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure “which is currently under control,” the Vatican said Sunday, as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia in both his lungs.

It added that Francis, who was hospitalized over a week ago, has not shown further respiratory crises since yesterday evening.

Some of his blood tests indicate “an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control,” the Vatican said, adding that the Pope continues to be “vigilant and well oriented.”

Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital on Sunday morning, according to the statement. Those taking care of him during his hospitalization also took part.

“The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for pharmacological therapies to provide some feedback, require that the prognosis remain reserved,” the Vatican said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Vatican said Francis had received high flows of oxygen after suffering a respiratory crisis but had a peaceful night in hospital. The Vatican said Francis will remain in hospital following his pneumonia diagnosis in both lungs and did not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer Sunday – for only the third time in his almost 12-year papacy.

The Pope said his treatment continues and thanked medical staff for their dedication in the text of Sunday’s sermon, which was sent to the press in advance.

The pope’s condition had seemed better earlier in the week, with the Vatican describing him as responding “positively” to medical treatment for pneumonia on Thursday.

The pontiff was admitted to a clinic in Rome on February 14, and initially underwent tests for a respiratory tract infection. He was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs after a later CT scan.

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt from Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, who specializes in kidney surgery, told CNN one should not be alarmed by the Vatican’s latest update on the Pope’s kidney health.

“I don’t think it’s anything significant per se, but we can tell his condition is still quite critical,”Brahmbhatt said. “The kidneys itself are very delicate organs but they’re also very resilient.”

“This is something that we would watch day to day. Sometimes you see these little bumps in kidney function, as patients are either going through this process of sepsis or getting treated,” he said.

History of respiratory infections

Francis, who is from Argentina, has a vulnerability to respiratory infections. As a young man, he suffered a severe bout of pneumonia that led to the removal of part of one lung.

In 2021, doctors also surgically removed part of his colon in relation to diverticulitis, which can cause inflammation or infection of the colon. He was hospitalized with bronchitis in 2023, and in recent months has had two falls where he bruised his chin and hurt his arm, which was put into a sling.

This is the second-longest time Francis has spent in hospital since his election as pope and on Monday will break the record.

His doctors have advised “complete rest.” Even so, he has continued to do some work, including on the first two days of hospitalization, holding his daily phone call to Rev. Gabriel Romanelli and his assistant, Father Yusuf Asad, in Gaza City, northern Gaza. They have been in frequent contact since Israel launched its bombing campaign and siege on the enclave, following the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

Francis has also been signing off decisions in the clinic, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CNN. Only his “closest collaborators” have visited him, the spokesperson told reporters earlier this week. On Wednesday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited him for 20 minutes.

“We joked as always. He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humor,” the Italian prime minister said in a statement.

