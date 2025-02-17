Emergency teams respond to Delta plane landing incident, says Toronto Pearson Airport

By Michael Rios and Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport said it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane that was arriving from Minneapolis.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” the airport said in a statement on X.

Footage from CNN newsgathering partner CTV shows an overturned plane on a runway at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Airport staff told CTV News that all arrivals and departures at Pearson were shut down. According to the FAA’s NOTAM notice system, all runways at the airport are closed.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA also said it is responding to the incident, which it said involved a flight operated by Endeavor Air, a wholly owned subsidiary and regional airline for Delta.

“AFA crew were working this flight,” the union said, asking the public not to speculate on what had happened.

CNN has reached out to Delta Air Lines and Toronto Pearson Airport.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

