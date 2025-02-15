Unclear how long the Pope will stay in hospital, Vatican says

By Christopher Lamb and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — The Vatican says it is unclear how long Pope Francis will stay in hospital after he was admitted on Friday with a respiratory tract infection.

The 88-year-old pope’s current condition was described by the Vatican as “fair” after he was admitted to Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for treatment for bronchitis – the latest in a string of ailments that have raised concerns about his health.

Spokesperson Matteo Bruni said the pontiff had a “calm” night and was awake on Friday morning, eating breakfast and reading some newspapers.An official medical update on the pope’s condition will be released Saturday after 5 p.m. CET.

It remains to be seen if he will lead the Angelus prayer on Sunday from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican said Friday that the pope was at the medical facility “for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue in a hospital setting treatment for bronchitis that is still ongoing.”

They later confirmed he was in the facility, and that he had canceled his meetings for the next three days.

Francis has made a number of visits to the hospital in recent years, and received abdominal surgery in 2023.

He has been struggling with bronchitis in recent weeks and has asked aides to read speeches and addresses.

But he held audiences at the Vatican on Friday morning before his hospitalization, including with the prime minister of Slovakia and with Mark Thompson, the Chief Executive of CNN.

The pope was mentally alert at the meeting but struggling to speak for extended periods due to breathing difficulties.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.