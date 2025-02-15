British couple motorbiking around the world detained in Iran

By Nic Robertson and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — The family of a British couple detained in Iran say they are determined “to secure their safe return.”

It’s unclear when Iranian authorities arrested Craig and Lindsay Foreman, but reports of their detention were published by Iranian state-run media outlets on Thursday, saying they were being held on suspicion of security-related charges.

The last post from the couple, who had been on a motorcycle tour around the world, was in early January.

“We would like to take this opportunity to address the distressing situation concerning Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who are currently being detained in Kerman, Iran,” the family said in a statement issued by the UK’s Foreign Office on their behalf.

“This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time,” the statement added.

The family said they are “actively engaging with the British government and relevant authorities, working diligently to navigate the complexities of this matter.”

“The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return. We truly appreciate the outpouring of support from friends, family, and the community, which has provided us with strength and encouragement as we face this ordeal,” the statement said.

British Ambassador to Iran Hugo Shorter met with two British nationals on Wednesday at the office of the Public Prosecutor in Kerman, the provincial capital, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news.

IRNA said details about their case would be announced later, citing the Kerman Public Prosecutor.

IRNA has also published a photo of the meeting showing the UK ambassador to Iran, but it has not shown the faces of the two or released their names.

“Travel has a way of reminding you of what really matters. On this (journey) around the world, we’ve felt a deep sense of connection – and nowhere more so than here in Iran,” Foreman said in her last post on Instagram on January 2.

“Despite differences in culture, language, and traditions, we’ve seen something beautifully universal: kindness, humor, hospitality – and a shared love of good food!” she added.

