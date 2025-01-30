Catherine, Princess of Wales visits children’s hospice as she becomes latest royal patron

By Rosa Rahimi and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales continued her phased return to public duties on Thursday, visiting a children’s hospice in Wales, as it was announced that she’d become a patron of the organization.

Tŷ Hafan was the first children’s hospice in Wales when it opened in 1999. Based in the village of Sully, near Cardiff, the charity provides care and support to children with life-shortening conditions, as well as their families.

During her visit, the princess spent time with children receiving care at the hospice and joined a “stay and play” session with them, according to Kensington Palace.

She also met with bereaved families supported by the hospice. The charity provides holistic support, focusing on the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of the children and their families, Kensington Palace said.

Irfon Rees, chief executive of Tŷ Hafan, said it was an “absolute pleasure” to welcome the princess to the hospice.

“As our Patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us,” Rees added in a statement.

Catherine is not the only royal patron of the hospice. King Charles III became patron in 2001, when he was Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales was a patron while the charity was in its fundraising stage.

Thursday’s visit follows Catherine’s first solo engagement of the year and marks part of her phased return to public duties.

Catherine, who is also known as Kate, stepped back from her public duties last year to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer.

In September, she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy and said she was “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

On Monday evening, Kate joined her husband, Prince William, for a surprise appearance at official commemorations in the UK to mark Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Kate held hands and affectionately hugged Holocaust survivors at the event in central London.

Meanwhile, Kate earlier this month visited The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in Chelsea, west London, where she met with medical teams and spoke to patients receiving treatment, according to Kensington Palace.

Following her visit that day, Kate revealed on social media that she was in remission from cancer.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” the 43-year-old said in a post on X. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

