Ski lift at Spanish resort collapses, injuring dozens

By Catherine Nicholls and Duarte Mendonca, CNN

(CNN) — Dozens of people were injured after a ski lift collapsed at a resort in Spain, emergency officials told CNN.

Some 30 people were injured in the incident, which happened at around 12:00 p.m. local time at the Astun ski resort in the Pyrenees mountains, the Aragon civil protection press office told CNN.

Of those injured, ten people were transferred to hospital, two with “maximum priority” and another two “who require urgent attention,” the press office said. There were no fatalities, it added.

The ski lift is 15 meters (more than 49 feet) high, the Spanish Civil Guard said in a post on X.

Part of its structure collapsed after one of its pulleys became loose, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reported. As it fell, the chairs on the ski lift were destabilized, turning some of them upside down, RTVE said.

Video from the scene posted by the Civil Guard showed dozens of people standing in the snow on a mountain, stuck there after the ski lift broke.

“It’s like a cable has come off, the chairs have bounced and people have been thrown off,” one witness told RTVE.

By 3 p.m. local time, all of those left stranded by the collapse of the ski left were evacuated, the Spanish government’s delegate in Aragon, Fernando Beltrán Blazquez, posted to X.

Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez said he was “shocked” by the news, adding that he had spoken to Aragon’s president to offer him the Spanish government’s support.

“All of our affection goes to the injured and their families,” Sanchez said.

