American student James Gracey is found dead in Barcelona after a spring break night out. Here’s what we know

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Those who last saw James “Jimmy” Gracey at a Barcelona nightclub may recall a young American man whose curls were backlit by the crimson glow of the dance floor, or the strobe lights glinting off the rhinestone cross he wore around his neck.

Gracey parted ways with friends while clubbing early Tuesday and was last seen alive around 3 a.m., relatives say.

In the days that followed, his family, friends and fraternity brothers at the University of Alabama anxiously awaited news. Gracey’s father flew to Barcelona, where city police patrolled the streets and scanned the nearby beach for signs of the 20-year-old.

But the search ended Thursday when Gracey was found dead in the shallow ocean water in front of the club, Barcelona police confirmed.

Investigators say initial signs point to an accidental death. Still, the cause and circumstances of the young man’s death are unclear.

Here is what we know so far.

A spring break spent abroad

Gracey, who is from Illinois, was just one month away from completing his junior year. He had traveled overseas to spend spring break visiting classmates studying abroad, his aunt told the Associated Press.

He had left Alabama last Thursday and spent the weekend in Amsterdam before arriving in Barcelona on Monday, his aunt Beth Marren O’Reilly told AP.

Gracey went out with friends that night, visiting the popular strip of beachfront clubs in Port Olímpic that fuel tourist nightlife in the city. While at the beachfront club Shoko, he became separated from his friends, his fraternity brother Cavin McLay told CNN affiliate WBMA.

“That was the last time we’ve heard from him,” McLay said.

He was reported missing after he didn’t return to his rental the next morning, his family said.

A body pulled from the sea

Spanish authorities searched for the missing American, patrolling the seaside neighborhood on motorcycles and using underwater units to scour the water near the club where he was last seen, according to a spokesperson for the Catalan police force, Mossos d’Esquadra.

Police were eventually able to recover Gracey’s phone, which had been stolen, his mother, Therese Gracey, said in a post on Facebook. The Catalan police force declined to share details when CNN asked about the phone.

Police also reviewed security camera footage from Shoko to try to retrace his movements in those early hours, WBMA reported. Employees at the club declined to comment to CNN about Gracey’s disappearance, but they said they turned over CCTV footage to police.

Friends of Gracey also returned to the club in recent days, hoping for more information on what could have happened, the employees said. They also walked the beach passing out missing person flyers, the affiliate reported.

Ultimately, Gracey’s body was discovered a few meters underwater off Somorrostro beach, which stretches in front of Shoko, police said.

“Everything points to it being an accident, not a criminal act,” the police spokesperson said.

An autopsy will be performed, with initial findings released two or three days later, the Catalan high court said. The final autopsy report, which will include results from laboratory testing, could take several additional weeks, the court said.

A profound loss of a brother, leader and friend

Loved ones had grown increasingly worried as they heard no word from Gracey, knowing it was “completely out of character” for the responsible, family-centered young man to not check in, his relatives said.

The family was “heartbroken” to find out that Gracey had been found dead.

“Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family said in a statement.

Gracey’s absence will be profound. As the eldest of five children, he often helped his parents care for his younger siblings, according to his uncle David Gracey, who is a CNN senior producer in Washington, DC.

He was also a beloved mentor and brother in the Theta Chi fraternity, where he served as a chaplain and philanthropy chairman, said McLay, the chapter president.

“He’s the guy that goes out of his way to be there when someone needs it,” McClay said before learning of his death.

The college junior was also an avid hockey player, his uncle said. When not on the ice, he dedicated himself to his studies, becoming an honors student in the university’s accounting program, according to his aunt.

“Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus,” the University of Alabama said in a statement Thursday.

“The University has been in close contact with the family throughout the week and will continue to provide support to them and to Jimmy’s friends, classmates, and all members of our community who are affected by this tragedy,” the school added.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Chris Boyette, Taylor Romine, Cindy Von Quednow and Pau Mosquera contributed to this report.