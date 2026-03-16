5 things to know for March 16: War with Iran, Oscar winners, Travel chaos, Severe weather, US airmen

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Gas prices in the US have risen about 24% since the war in Iran began, according to AAA. This comes as Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, briefly surpassed $106 a barrel on Sunday, reaching its highest level since 2022.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ War with Iran

As the war with Iran enters its 17th day, fresh strikes are rattling parts of the Middle East while disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are pushing oil prices to their highest levels in years. The critical waterway — the main route for shipping oil from the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world — has been effectively closed since the war began. President Donald Trump has urged US allies to help address disruptions in the strait and warned NATO faces a “very bad” future if it does not assist. Trump has also invoked executive authority to restart a controversial oil pipeline off California’s coast amid opposition from state officials. The Energy Department said the order is intended to “address supply disruption risks” and reduce US reliance on foreign oil.

2️⃣ Oscar winners

The 98th Academy Awards on Sunday celebrated the year’s biggest films and top talents. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” won best picture along with five other awards, including best director and best adapted screenplay. Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which entered the night with a record 16 nominations, took home best original screenplay, best original score and best cinematography. Michael B. Jordan won best actor for his impressive dual role as twin brothers in the film. Jessie Buckley also completed her award season sweep, winning best actress for her riveting performance in “Hamnet.”

MORE: See the full list of Oscar winners

3️⃣ Travel chaos

One month into the partial government shutdown, hundreds of TSA agents have quit, while others have taken unscheduled time off, prompting even more travel disruptions at airports nationwide. TSA workers missed their first full paycheck over the weekend after funding for the Department of Homeland Security — which oversees the agency — lapsed in February amid a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over immigration reform. In a letter Sunday, the CEOs of major airlines urged Congress to restore funding and ensure federal aviation workers are paid during shutdowns.

4️⃣ Severe weather

A powerful storm is sweeping across the eastern US as millions of people in the Midwest and Great Lakes remain under blizzard warnings. Damaging winds topping 75 mph and tornadoes are possible across much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic today, with a Level 4 out of 5 severe risk covering parts of South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. A Level 3 risk stretches from Georgia to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The system intensified Sunday as multiple storms raced from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes with winds up to 80 mph, triggering numerous severe weather warnings overnight as it pushed toward the Appalachians.

5️⃣ US airmen

Tributes are pouring in for the six US Air Force airmen killed when a refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq on Thursday. The victims are Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington; Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky; Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio. The crew members were aboard a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, the military said, adding that the crash was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.” Their deaths bring the number of US troops killed in connection with the war with Iran to 13.

Breakfast browse

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Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ 7.5-ton American flag unfurled and cleaned

It takes thousands of gallons of water to clean this enormous American flag.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited by CNN’s Meghan Pryce.