5 things to know for Nov. 24: Trump health care proposal, MTG resigns, Epstein files, Ukraine, Israel strikes Beirut

An unusual trend in the economy is rattling the people charged with wrangling inflation and keeping the labor market intact. And that’s creating a challenge for Fed policy decisions to avoid a recession.

President Donald Trump is planning to unveil a new proposal for addressing health care costs as soon as today, as his administration tries to avert a spike in premiums driven by the expiration of key Affordable Care Act subsidies, three people familiar with the matter told CNN. The plan aims to fulfill Trump’s vow to deliver a better alternative to the enhanced ACA subsidies relied on by nearly 22 million people and comes after Democrats rejected measures to reopen the shuttered government for more than a month over their demand for a clean extension of those payments. If the subsidies expire, the premiums people pay are expected to more than double next year, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced on Friday that she won’t seek reelection and will leave her seat in January amid a public falling out with her longtime ally, President Trump. The Georgia Republican denied a report that her decision was driven by a desire to enter the 2028 presidential race. Greene’s split with Trump seems to hint at deeper rifts in the MAGA movement. CNN’s Stephen Collinson shares two theories that are circulating in Washington about what’s driving her decision.

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge in Florida to reconsider unsealing grand jury materials related to an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, as the agency faces a congressionally-mandated deadline to release all documents related to the accused sex trafficker next month. In its filing on Friday, the Justice Department cited the passage of a law mandating the release of all of its Epstein files within 30 days, arguing, “public production of the grand jury material is therefore required.” But the legislation, which President Donald Trump signed into law last week, does not specifically mention grand jury materials.

Talks on a plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine are set to continue today after meetings with US and Ukrainian officials that Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as productive. Washington said the Ukrainians believe the current draft amendment of a 28-point peace proposal “reflects their national security interests.” The US proposal had previously attracted bipartisan criticism for its concessions to Russia.

The Israeli military says it killed Hezbollah’s second most senior figure in a weekend airstrike on Beirut, Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces called Haytham Ali Tabatabai “a key operative and veteran in the terrorist organization.” Images showed smoke coming from an apartment building in a crowded part of southern Beirut. Five people were killed and 28 were injured in the attack, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The US designated Tabatabai as a terrorist in 2016 — and offered a $5 million reward for information on him — saying he was a key Hezbollah military leader “who has commanded the group’s special forces in both Syria and Yemen.”

The Trump administration could have expanded authority to take action in Venezuela starting today after designating President Nicolás Maduro and his government allies as members of a foreign terrorist organization.

Before she vanished, police say Morgan Geyser cut off the monitoring bracelet used to track her whereabouts. Geyser, now 23, stabbed her sixth-grade classmate a decade ago to win favor with a fictional internet character.

The 42-year-old actor and musician had previously described the health scare that forced him to cancel his Childish Gambino tour last year as an “ailment.” Now, he’s opening up about what happened.

It’s what many parents hope for: raising their kids among nature, away from screens and modern distractions. That was the self-described idyllic life of one family — until the courts intervened and removed the children.

Texas A&M is expected to decide the fate of a fired professor after an internal ruling found her dismissal was unjustified. Republican lawmakers had supported Melissa McCoul’s termination earlier this year.

“Wicked: For Good” captured box office magic, earning $150 million during its opening weekend in the US, far outpacing its predecessor film.

Researchers set up a camera to try to find who or what was damaging their crab trap. What they captured on video is something animal behavior scientists say they’ve never seen before.

