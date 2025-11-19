5 things to know for Nov. 19: Epstein files, Saudi meeting, ICE raids, Flu season, Russian strikes

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Trump administration has promised $2,000 tariff rebate checks to millions of Americans next year — but experts question whether the plan is feasible due to several major obstacles.

1️⃣ Epstein files

A bill requiring the Justice Department to release all of the Epstein files is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk after months of infighting with the Republican Party. Trump has denied having any substantive ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and said he will sign the bill into law. Still, Trump could reverse course and veto it — a move that would then require a two-thirds vote in Congress to override. He could also take no action, allowing the bill to become law without his signature. Even if the bill does pass, some lawmakers have questioned whether the Justice Department will release the files or if the documents will remain tied up in investigations.

2️⃣ Saudi meeting

The White House on Tuesday hosted a lavish state visit for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA says likely ordered the murder of a Washington Post journalist. While responding to questions from reporters in the Oval Office, President Trump angrily dismissed a question about the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, claiming that the Saudi dissident journalist was “extremely controversial.” Trump insisted the subject was only raised during his meeting with Prince bin Salman to embarrass his visitor. Later in the day, Trump said the US will designate Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally as the administration works to deepen its military partnership with the kingdom.

3️⃣ ICE raids

President Trump’s crackdown on immigration has spread to more states across the US, from Minnesota to North Carolina, with Louisiana potentially next. Over 200 people have been arrested in ICE raids in Charlotte, North Carolina, over the last three days, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday. While the spotlight has been on North Carolina’s most populous city, immigration enforcement actions have begun to spread to other parts of the state and are expected to reach New Orleans within weeks. Gregory Bovino, Trump’s top Border Patrol official, is scheduled to arrive in New Orleans in early December, according to two sources familiar with the planning. Trump has also floated New Orleans as a destination for his federal crackdown.

4️⃣ Flu season

A new virus variant and lagging vaccinations may mean the US is in for a severe flu season. Health experts are closely watching a mutated strain called subclade K that’s behind early surges in the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan. Flu activity in the US is low but rising quickly, according to a CDC report. Early analysis shows that this season’s flu shots provide some protection against being hospitalized with this variant, especially for kids. But data shows many Americans appear to be skipping their flu vaccines this year. This comes on the heels of a severe flu season last winter: The US had its highest rates of flu hospitalizations in nearly 15 years, and at least 280 children died of influenza, the highest number since 2004.

5️⃣ Russian strikes

NATO scrambled fighter jets in Polish and Romanian airspace as Russia carried out a massive overnight attack across Ukraine, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more. Romania’s defense ministry said a Russian drone entered its airspace during the attack, which struck apartment buildings in the city of Ternopil. Dozens of people were injured in the attack, 16 of them children, and more are still trapped under the rubble, Ukraine’s Interior Minister said. The Russian attack involved 470 drones and 48 missiles and mostly focused on western areas of Ukraine, which lie close to the borders of Romania and Poland. Many regions of Ukraine are without power today following the strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

Does religion belong in public schools?

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked a law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in the state’s public schools. Legal experts say several similar cases in the US will eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Sugary snacks, bitter consequences

A large group of scientists has criticized food manufacturers for aggressively marketing ultraprocessed foods.

LeBron James begins season No. 23

The 40-year-old Lakers star added another record to his illustrious resumé — the longest career in NBA history.

Just how safe is that headgear?

The Helmet Lab at Virginia Tech measures and rates the effectiveness of all kinds of helmet types, from sports to construction. Learn about some of their latest tests.

Roblox safety update

Roblox CEO David Baszucki joined CNN to explain the company’s new age verification rules after lawsuits alleged the gaming platform fails to protect children from online predators. Watch the interview.

▶️ Painting fetches $236 million at auction

This rare Klimt painting became the most expensive work of modern art ever sold at auction. Learn what drove its record-setting price.

