SNAP payments, barbecue in space, world’s most expensive rice: Check out the day’s stories

A federal judge said the Trump administration must fully cover food stamp benefits for tens of millions of Americans in November. The order comes days after the administration said it would provide only partial food stamp benefits for November by tapping into some $4.65 billion in a contingency fund.

Company announcements of layoffs in the US surged in October as AI continued to disrupt the labor market. Job cuts last month climbed by more than 153,000, the largest October increase in 22 years, according to a new report.

When you think of budget-friendly meals, rice is often the first thing that comes to mind. But Kinmemai Premium, the world’s most expensive kind, has different plans. With only 1,000 boxes produced each year, the creator still doesn’t turn a profit, despite charging a price you’d never associate with a grocery staple.

You’ll never guess what the Louvre’s onetime CCTV password was. Hint: You absolutely will. After last month’s high-profile heist, details about the museum’s security practices, past and present, are emerging.

After an 8-year hiatus, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly returning to acting. According to reports, the former “Suits” television star will be making a small cameo in a film called “Close Personal Friends,” starring Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson and Henry Golding.

🍗 Bon appétit: What can you cook on Earth that you couldn’t in space? Well, it’s no longer chicken wings. China’s astronauts feasted on the first-ever barbecue in space after a new hot air oven was installed to cook steak, bake cakes, roast peanuts and more.

🎄 Most wonderful time of the year: The spirit of Halloween is now in the past — and just like every HomeGoods store, we’re heading straight for mistletoe. While you’re thinking about your holiday plans, take some inspiration from the best Christmas markets around the world.

🏒 How many career goals did Alex Ovechkin score to make NHL history?

A. 650

B. 713

C. 900

D. 830

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The 40-year-old Russian became the first player to make it to the 900-goal club in the Washington Capitals’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

