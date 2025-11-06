5 things to know for Nov. 6: Flight cuts, UPS plane crash, Election aftermath, Food stamps, Typhoon Kalmaegi



CNN is kicking off its annual Call to Earth Day, an initiative celebrating individuals who are protecting the planet and combating climate change. This year's theme, Guard Your Green Space, invites people to show how they're preserving their shared spaces for future generations.

Underscoring the mounting impact of the government shutdown, the FAA said it will reduce air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports starting Friday unless the impasse ends by then. The move could result in thousands of flight cancellations each day, although officials have not specified which airports would be affected. This comes as staffing shortages at terminals are already causing widespread delays, and as thousands of air traffic controllers are set to miss their second full paycheck next week. Some controllers are also taking on second jobs to make ends meet or calling in sick in protest. Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle this week urged travelers to avoid booking a nonrefundable basic fare amid uncertainty over how widespread cancellations could be in the coming weeks.

Twelve people are now confirmed dead following the fiery crash of a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday. Officials warned the death toll could rise as several people who were near the crash site are still unaccounted for. On Wednesday, investigators recovered the plane’s black boxes — the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder — which could hold crucial information about what led to the disaster. Though the aircraft was not carrying any hazardous cargo, officials are continuing to monitor Louisville’s air quality after the crash scattered a half-mile-long debris field and sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

President Donald Trump and his allies are downplaying Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s elections. The president partially blamed the GOP losses on the government shutdown, telling Republican lawmakers in a closed-door session Wednesday that they are getting “killed” politically by the standoff, a source told CNN. In a Fox News interview, Trump offered rare criticism of his own party, acknowledging that Democrats campaigned on affordability issues while Republicans didn’t talk about it enough. According to CNN exit polling, voters in New Jersey, Virginia, California and New York City cited economic issues — including taxes, the cost of living or the economy as a whole — as their top concern.

Efforts to provide critical food aid have been strained by the government shutdown, leaving millions of Americans uncertain about their SNAP benefits. On Wednesday, the USDA issued revised guidance to states that will result in food stamp enrollees receiving somewhat larger partial benefits this month. The update calls for reducing the maximum SNAP benefit by 35% instead of the previously planned 50%. The change came shortly after a left-leaning think tank published an analysis arguing that the USDA’s original guidance called for cutting benefits more deeply than needed. The 50% cut would have left nearly 5 million food stamp recipients without any benefits in November, according to the analysis.

Typhoon Kalmaegi — the deadliest typhoon to hit Asia this year — is barreling toward Vietnam, with landfall expected within hours. The storm is now packing winds equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane after it tore through the Philippines this week. Kalmaegi has killed at least 114 people, with many more reported missing — most in Cebu province, a tourist hotspot. Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a state of national calamity and vowed to continue relief and recovery operations. Meanwhile, another storm forming east of the Philippines is forecast to strengthen into a typhoon by the end of the week.

Jeep recall

Stellantis, Jeep’s parent company, has recalled 375,000 Jeep SUVs over fire risks and has urged owners to park outside. See which models are affected.

Jimmy Kimmel wants to feed those in need

The late-night host announced that his show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has formed a local food bank in Los Angeles.

How to give stale bread a delicious second life

In some sustainable Italian kitchens, stale bread is used for hearty soups and other popular dishes.

The ‘D-Day watches’ made from WWII helmets and sand from Normandy

Belgian watchmaker Col&MacArthur is selling not just time, but history itself.

Ms. Rachel wears dress with children’s artwork from Gaza

Social media personality Ms. Rachel, who creates videos for children, wore a dress covered in artwork from children in Gaza to the Glamour Women of the Year awards. See the dress here.

Inside the criminal network torturing migrants

Global immigration is at record levels. And that means that migrants are vulnerable to shocking exploitation. Horrific torture videos are currently circulating on social media — and being sent to families around the world. Thousands of dollars in ransoms are demanded in exchange for their freedom. CNN traveled to Libya’s Sahara Desert, a main transit point for many people trying to reach Europe, to investigate.

Nicholas Thompson is CEO of The Atlantic and a record-holder in the 50K ultramarathon. In “The Running Ground,” he explores the profound role running has played in his personal development.

