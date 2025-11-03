5 things to know for Nov. 3: Trump’s poll numbers, Flight delays, Health insurance, Foreign policy, UK stabbing attack

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Senators are returning to Capitol Hill today as the government shutdown enters its 34th day — with no end in sight. The record for the longest shutdown in US history is likely to be broken in less than 48 hours as Democrats and Republicans show no signs of reaching an end to the stalemate.

1️⃣ Trump’s poll numbers

Washington is bracing for a pivotal week, with key elections across the country set to gauge how Americans feel about President Donald Trump and his second term. This comes as a new CNN poll shows Trump’s approval rating stands at 37%. It’s the worst of his second term in CNN polling and roughly equivalent to his 36% approval rating at this point in his first term. Americans are also broadly unhappy with the state of the country, with 68% saying things are going badly. Dissatisfaction is even higher with the economy, with 72% rating it in poor shape — and 47% naming the economy and the cost of living as the top issues facing the US.

2️⃣ Flight delays

The government shutdown is disrupting air travel in the US, with this past weekend marking the most severe air traffic control shortages yet, according to a CNN review of FAA operations. Between Friday morning and Sunday night, there were 98 “staffing trigger” reports at FAA facilities, meaning that air traffic controllers had to adjust operations to maintain airspace safety with fewer personnel on duty. Such alterations can include rerouting planes or delaying flights when there are not enough controllers to handle the normal workload. Air traffic controllers are considered essential staff and must work during the government shutdown, despite not getting paid. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that “it’s only going to get worse” if air traffic controllers continue to go without their paychecks.

3️⃣ Health insurance

Open enrollment is underway for 2026 health insurance under the Affordable Care Act as Congress remains deadlocked over whether to extend Obamacare’s enhanced premium subsidies. Without the subsidies — set to expire in December — many Americans will see steep increases in next year’s premiums. Congressional Democrats insist that any federal funding package contain an extension of the beefed-up subsidies. Republicans say they’ll only discuss the matter after the government reopens. The monthly premium for the benchmark plan on healthcare.gov will soar 30%, on average, according to an analysis by the health policy research group KFF.

4️⃣ Foreign policy

President Trump said Sunday that he was “not really considering” sending US Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia. His comments follow repeated attempts by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to secure the long-range weapons to expand his country’s striking distance. This comes just days after the Pentagon gave the White House the green light to provide Ukraine with the weapons after assessing that it would not negatively impact US stockpiles. Separately, Trump over the weekend said that he ordered the Defense Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria as he accuses the nation of allowing widespread persecution against Christians — an accusation Nigeria has repeatedly denied.

5️⃣ UK stabbing attack

A British man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing attack on a train that targeted passengers traveling through central England to London. The Saturday attack left nine people in need of treatment for life-threatening injuries, one of whom remained in critical condition on Sunday, police said. The suspect was also charged over a separate attack in London the same day. Police are working to determine a motive but said there is no evidence to suggest the attacks were terror-related. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles expressed his condolences, saying, “Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones.”

The tale of an accused serial law enforcement impersonator

A California man is facing more than 20 years in prison for his alleged yearslong “con” as a first responder impersonator.

