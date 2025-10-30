5 things to know for Oct. 30: Trump-Xi meeting, Nuclear weapons, Hurricane Melissa, Food banks, Louvre heist suspects

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

An emotional trial is underway in Virginia involving a teacher who was shot in her classroom by a 6-year-old student. The case could set a precedent as communities across the US grapple with questions of accountability in the wake of school shootings.

1️⃣ Trump-Xi meeting

President Donald Trump has departed South Korea after a landmark summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping — their first face-to-face meeting in six years. At the final stop of his whirlwind tour in Asia, Trump said the two leaders agreed on “almost everything” and reached a trade deal that could be signed “pretty soon.” Trump added that the discussions yielded progress on issues including Russia’s war in Ukraine, rare earths and the flow of fentanyl into the US. Analysts say the talks could potentially reset the volatile relationship between the world’s two largest economies. Chinese officials said a consensus has been reached with the US on “important economic and trade issues,” but did not provide further details about an agreement.

2️⃣ Nuclear weapons

Shortly before his meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, President Trump announced that the US would start testing nuclear weapons after a 30-year hiatus. “We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don’t do testing … but with others doing testing, I think it’s appropriate that we do also,” Trump said Tuesday, referring to China and Russia. Asked whether he’s concerned about the US entering a riskier nuclear environment, Trump replied, “I think we have it pretty well locked up.” He mentioned that he would like to see denuclearization but reiterated that such testing is “appropriate” at this time. None of the three major nuclear powers — Russia, the US and China — has tested a nuclear weapon since China did so in 1996. Russia’s last nuclear test was in 1990 and the US last set off a nuclear device in 1992.

3️⃣ Hurricane Melissa

Melissa has restrengthened into a Category 2 hurricane as it moves away from the Bahamas and heads northeast toward Bermuda. The storm has already carved a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, hammering Jamaica, Cuba and neighboring islands with torrential rain and powerful winds. Officials say Melissa has killed at least 30 people — though the actual toll is uncertain as authorities continue assessing the damage. In Cuba, flooding remains the biggest concern hours after the storm slammed into the island on Wednesday. Meanwhile, officials in Jamaica say “catastrophic” isn’t a strong enough word to describe the scale of devastation in some of the hardest-hit areas. More than 70% the country is without power and officials warn that repairing critical infrastructure could take weeks, if not longer.

4️⃣ Food banks

With the government shutdown now entering its 30th day, the looming suspension of federal food benefits in November threatens to leave millions of Americans at risk of going hungry. Many food banks and charities say they are now bracing for a grim holiday season as demand for assistance is expected to surge. More than a dozen large and small charitable nonprofits told CNN that they have exceeded their capacity to help and warned that the level of support they can provide will fall short as Thanksgiving approaches. The Trump administration has signaled that it doesn’t have the funds to provide food stamps to nearly 42 million Americans next month, prompting states across the US to try to step in with their own food-assistance programs.

5️⃣ Louvre heist suspects

Five new suspects have been arrested over the theft of France’s crown jewels from the Louvre museum, the Paris prosecutor announced today. The arrests come almost two weeks after the brazen seven-minute daylight heist on October 19, when thieves escaped with jewelry valued at over $100 million. Among the new suspects apprehended is a man believed to have been part of the four-person gang that carried out the heist, Laure Beccuau told French radio RTL. Beccuau said the investigation had not yet uncovered any of the looted treasures. The crime of theft as part of an organized gang carries a potential 15-year prison sentence and a hefty fine, the prosecutor said.

Breakfast browse

WWI soldiers’ messages in a bottle found over 100 years later

The messages dated 1916 were found wet on an Australian beach, but the writing remained legible. See the letters here.

MLB World Series Game 5

Rookie Trey Yesavage's historic start helped the Toronto Blue Jays soar to a commanding 3-2 lead in the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The gloves are (almost) back on

After 10 years, a blockbuster rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao is “almost” agreed, Pacquiao said, confirming the two camps are “in negotiations.”.

Federal Reserve cuts rates to lowest level in three years

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it is lowering its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point. Here are a few money moves to make now..

Going for gold

With balls that jingle and bases that beep, these blind baseball players aim for Olympic gold and leave their sense of limitation in the dugout. CNN’s Randi Kaye follows a team of remarkable athletes aiming to bring their version of baseball to the Paralympics.

Number of ther day

2,000

That’s roughly how many National Guard troops are currently deployed in Washington, DC, as part of President Trump’s efforts to crack down on crime. The troops will remain in the city at least through February 2026, according to people familiar with the guard’s orders.

Weather

And finally…

