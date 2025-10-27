Measles threat, tech job crisis, world’s freakiest places: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

1️⃣ Measles milestone

In 2016, the Americas became the first and only region to effectively eliminate the virus by ending local spread. But Canada is now poised to lose its elimination status, and the US could soon too.

2️⃣ Finding salvation

On a summer evening in the late 1980s, CNN’s John Blake attended a Bible study in a Chicago suburb. It was there that he met a White evangelical who tried to save his soul. It didn’t go as planned — for either of them.

3️⃣ Entry-level job crisis

Young adults with computer science degrees are facing a tough job market in the US, and prospects aren’t looking up. Companies across industries are pausing hiring amid uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s economic policies.

4️⃣ ‘Over-killing’ myth debunked

Big game hunters or fossil collectors? Indigenous Australians may have been both, according to a new bone analysis upending the theory that they hunted large animals to extinction.

5️⃣ Fearsome frights

These places weren’t made to be creepy — but they are. From an island shaped like a battleship to a village said to be home to a legendary witch, explore seven of the world’s eeriest, most mysterious destinations. Dare to take a look.

💀 Día de los Muertos: Celebrations for the holiday — also known as Day of the Dead — have begun in Mexico City, with hundreds taking to the streets dressed as La Catrina, an iconic skeleton figure.

🏔️ Magical illusion: From a distance, Pamukkale in southwestern Turkey looks every bit like a ski resort. So why don’t its white slopes melt as temperatures rise? Because this unusual and beautiful wonder isn’t snow at all.

✈️ Flights between what two countries have resumed after a five-year hiatus?

A. Thailand and Malaysia

B. India and China

C. Germany and Belgium

D. Spain and Luxembourg

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Direct flights have resumed between India and China, the latest sign of warming relations between the world’s two most populous countries.

