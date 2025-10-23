57 days after a gunshot to the head, 12-year-old school massacre survivor has returned home

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A 12-year-old girl who doctors said was on the brink of death after being shot in the head this summer while praying with classmates of Annunciation Catholic School was greeted by dozens of cheering residents Thursday as a white limousine led by a police motorcade carried her through Minneapolis.

After 57 days in the hospital that included rehabilitation and the left half of her skull being removed to treat the swelling in her brain, Sophia Forchas was escorted through the streets of the city, a video posted by Mayor Jacob Frey on social media Thursday showed.

The August 27 shooting she survived at the Church of Annunciation during the first week of classes left two children dead and 20 others injured. Students dove for cover under pews as the shooter opened fire through stained glass windows and worshippers were blocked from escaping through some of the doors, which had been barricaded by two-by-fours.

The children who were killed were 8 and 10.

Sophia’s brother, who was with her that day, survived unharmed. Her mother, a pediatric critical care nurse, was working her shift at Hennepin County Medical Center, where several of the wounded were taken, before even knowing her children’s school was involved.

After surviving the massacre and making a recovery that surprised even her doctors, Sophia returned home in time to celebrate her upcoming 13th birthday, a family spokesperson told CNN.

“Welcome home, Sophia. Minneapolis loves you,” the mayor, who was part of the motorcade, wrote on X.

People waved signs and balloons celebrating Sophia’s discharge from the hospital, the video showed.

The mayor spent time with Sophia and her loved ones Thursday and was “thrilled” to see the girl go home, a spokesperson said.

Sophia was in critical condition after a gunshot wound that was described as “devastating,” according to a previous statement from her family.

Slowly, she showed signs of progress and was eventually able to breathe on her own. In September, she was making “miraculous” strides toward her recovery, her family said.

“The road ahead for Sophia is steep, but she is climbing it with fierce determination. She is fighting not just for herself, but for every soul who stood by her in prayer,” the statement read.

Once she was discharged from Gillette Children’s Hospital, where she was in rehabilitation, Sophia was taken to Hennepin Healthcare to thank the first responders who helped care for her there, a family spokesperson told CNN Thursday.

Staff at Hennepin greeted Sophia with hugs and a blue sign reading “Sophia Strong,” photos released by the hospital show. “She has inspired so many of us and this day is truly a reason to celebrate,” the hospital said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.