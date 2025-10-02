Massive fire breaks out at Chevron refinery near Los Angeles

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — A large fire broke out Thursday night at a Chevron refinery in El Segundo, a city south of Los Angeles, officials said.

Local fire departments responded to multiple reports of an explosion, according to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS.

The refinery has its own fire department, according to Chevron’s website. Crews were able to contain the fire to one area of the facility, LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell told KCAL/KCBS.

Officials urged residents in the area to stay indoors. Mitchell noted the fire is likely to affect air quality, KCAL/KCBS reported.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for parts of Manhattan Beach, located about two miles southwest of El Segundo, according to an emergency notification from the city.

At the time of the fire, onshore winds from the west-southwest at nearby Los Angeles International Airport were blowing 10 to 15 mph, carrying smoke east. Most surrounding air quality monitors still reported “Good” conditions, though particle levels briefly spiked at a few stations just east of El Segundo.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have both been briefed on the fire.

Flights at Los Angeles International Airport were not impacted by the fire, a spokesperson for the airport told CNN.

Authorities have not received any reports of injuries, and it’s unclear how the fire started, El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel told KCAL/KCBS.

“Obviously, we are very concerned, and there is a lot of investigative work to be done to see what has happened,” Pimentel said.

CNN has reached out to the city of El Segundo, El Segundo Fire and Police Departments, Los Angeles County Fire and Police Departments and Chevron for details.

The El Segundo refinery, built in 1911, is the largest oil-producing facility on the West Coast, according to Chevron’s website. The refinery processes 276,000 barrels of crude oil daily, the company said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Meteorologist Briana Waxman contributed to this report.