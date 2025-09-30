GOP’s big moment, when 911 doesn’t answer, luxury on the metro: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Here we go again. Another statue, another controversy. Some fans say this 10-foot bronze likeness of rock legend Tina Turner is … simply the worst. Decide for yourself.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A galvanizing moment?

High-stakes elections are coming up soon in New Jersey and Virginia, and the midterms are a little more than a year away. Republicans across the country are hoping that conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination will drive up turnout with young voters.

2️⃣ ‘He was gonna kill me’

Gary “Zeek” Dziekan, an off-duty Washington, DC, firefighter, was walking home from an Oktoberfest party when he was shot during an attempted robbery. Zeek called 911 while lying on the ground. After minutes with no response, he took matters into his own hands.

3️⃣ Signs of the times

Hot dogs, camping trips and cardboard boxes. They’re not necessarily traditional economic indicators, but everyday things like these can tell us a lot about what’s happening with the US economy.

4️⃣ Store within a store

A few months after the collapse of Joann, a former rival is reviving the crafting and fabric brand. Michaels is devoting about 25% of space in its stores to this new venture while also launching a party concept.

5️⃣ Cushy commute

Riyadh Metro brings new meaning to the phrase “It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.” Saudi Arabia’s dazzling $22 billion train system blends futuristic design with tradition. Take a look inside.

Watch this

🦈 Passion project: Marine biologist Andrej Gajić dives into the murky waters of the Mediterranean Sea to document endangered sharks and rays. He wants to help protect them before it’s too late.

Top headlines

US braces for government shutdown as midnight deadline looms

Hegseth pushes to remake the military in his preferred image

Trump announces ‘TrumpRx’ site for discounted drugs and deal with Pfizer to lower prices

Check this out

🍿 Trashy or timeless? Thirty years later, “Showgirls” still straddles the line between cinematic disaster and cult classic. Wild one-liners and rhinestone-studded chaos aside, one thing’s undeniable: those campy costumes gave the characters unforgettable flair.

Quiz time

🎁 What gift did FBI Director Kash Patel give to New Zealand officials that was illegal to possess under local laws?

A. Hunting knives

B. Sheepskin wallets

C. 3D-printed guns

D. Bottles of kiwi wine

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Here’s how to get a refund from the historic Amazon Prime settlement

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The 3D-printed replica pistols Patel gave them had to be destroyed.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Sarah Hutter.