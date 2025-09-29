5 things to know for Sept. 29: Church attack, Government shutdown, National Guard, Storm watch, Gaza

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

If you find yourself scanning the room more often these days, you’re not alone. The growing pattern of gun violence in America has eroded our sense of safety in many places we once thought to be secure. So far this year, there have been 324 mass shootings in the US, defined by the Gun Violence Archive as when at least four people are shot.

A church attack in Michigan has left at least four people dead and multiple others injured, including children. Police say a man crashed his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, where hundreds of people were attending Sunday services. The suspect began shooting with an assault rifle and then used gasoline to set a fire that grew into a large blaze. Authorities said the shooter died during an exchange of gunfire with police. The suspect was identified as a 40-year-old US Marine Veteran who served in the Iraq War. A Marine Corps spokesperson told CNN the man served as a sergeant and received several medals for his service, which lasted from 2004 to 2008. The shooter’s motive is still unknown.

The top four congressional leaders will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House today as Washington works to avoid a looming government shutdown. The meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer comes as government funding is set to run out on Tuesday night, with both sides remaining dug in on their positions. Although each shutdown differs, analysts say this would be unlike any federal funding crunch before. Trump and the White House Office of Management and Budget have signaled a new approach — urging agencies to reduce staff in unfunded programs that don’t align with the president’s priorities.

President Trump said that he will send troops to Portland, Oregon, to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities he claimed are “under siege.” This comes as an ICE building near downtown Portland has been at the center of protests throughout the summer. Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, but some have ended in the deployment of tear gas. State and local leaders have pushed back against Trump’s characterization of the situation, arguing that federal intervention is unnecessary. As part of his crime crackdown, Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in June and to Washington, DC, last month. He has also threatened to send troops to several other Democratic-led cities, such as Memphis, Baltimore and Chicago.

Tropical Storm Imelda is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves off the Southeast coast this week, threatening coastal flooding and beach erosion from Florida through the Carolinas. At the same time, Hurricane Humberto, which briefly intensified into a rare Category 5 storm on Saturday, remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane. Its massive circulation just east of Imelda will compound the hazards for US beaches this week, driving deadly rip currents and big waves along much of the East Coast. Even though Imelda’s center is expected to stay well offshore, it could bring rainfall totals of up to 6 inches along the coastal Carolinas through Tuesday, raising the risk of flash flooding.

President Trump has promised “something special” is coming on Gaza as Israeli officials say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reservations about the White House’s 21-point ceasefire and post-war governance plan. The two leaders will meet at the White House today for a high-stakes discussion that Trump has boasted could end the war in Gaza. Trump projected optimism on Sunday as his administration works to complete a comprehensive plan that would include the release of all hostages held by Hamas. On the other hand, Netanyahu is expected to push for changes, three Israeli officials said Sunday, underscoring the difficulty of finalizing a deal.

Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl LX halftime show

Puerto Rican powerhouse Bad Bunny is taking the biggest stage in football.

Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concerts

The Queen of Country announced that she is postponing her Las Vegas residency due to “some health challenges.”

Europe wins Ryder Cup

Team USA’s incredible rally on the final day of the Ryder Cup was one for the ages, but Europe managed to fend off the charge.Write a short blurb with link to story.

Alaskans are receiving $1,000 checks. Here’s why

It may be freezing in Alaska, but $1,000 checks are warming up wallets across the state.

6 scenic fall drives where you can get your foliage fix this year

From New England to the West, here are six scenic roadways that will leaf you breathless.

600

That’s roughly how many drones and missiles Russia fired at targets across Ukraine on Sunday morning in one of the largest barrages of the war.

Adams announced on Sunday that he is ending his reelection bid. Polling data shows that Adams’ exit had a minimal impact on the mayoral race, as Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani continues to lead by a substantial margin.

▶️ A short history of the world’s tallest buildings

For centuries, civilizations have built upward — and with modern technology, that drive has only intensified. Watch this video to see how some tall buildings are stretching the limits of engineering.

