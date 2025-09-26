Mexican detainee in critical condition after being shot during attack on ICE facility in Dallas, according to KUVN

By Alaa Elassar, Norma Galeana, CNN

Dallas (CNN) — A Mexican detainee who was shot several times, including at least once in the neck, during Wednesday’s attack on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas is in critical condition, his brother told CNN affiliate KUVN.

Miguel Ángel García is on life support after he was shot three to four times, his brother, Fernando Gutiérrez, said in an interview with KUVN. A source familiar with the matter also confirmed to CNN García was injured in the shooting.

Doctors are not giving the family hope of recovery, according to his brother. García, who is originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, has lived in the United States for two decades, where he worked as a painter, Gutiérrez said. He added that he doesn’t know the circumstances of his brother’s detention by ICE, but said he was there to be deported.

Officials have not said why García was detained by ICE.

Authorities have said one detainee was killed and two were injured during Wednesday’s attack, in which a gunman fired at the ICE facility from a nearby roof. Officials have not identified the victims, but Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed one is a Mexican national.

ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Fox News the three victims were in the country illegally and had been arrested. They were awaiting transfer to a longer-term facility, she said.

The victims were shot while they were in a van at the facility’s fortified sally port, a controlled entry point commonly found in prisons and on military bases, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The shooter is believed to be Joshua Jahn, 29, according to three sources familiar with the case.

Investigators believe the gunman – who died from a self-inflicted gunshot at the scene – harbored “hatred for the federal government” and intended to target ICE personnel and property – even though all three victims were detainees , officials said.

“The tragic irony for his evil plot here is that it was a detainee who was killed and two other detainees that were injured,” Nancy Larson, acting US attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said at a news conference on Thursday.

The other detainees who witnessed the shooting were unharmed and will continue immigration proceedings, officials said on Thursday.

García’s mother was deported two months ago and is asking to be able to return to the US to see her son, Gutiérrez said.

