Pilots abort takeoff after window opens in the jet’s cockpit

By Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — A Delta Air Lines plane aborted its takeoff Wednesday morning after a window came open in the cockpit.

Delta Flight 2261, a Boeing 737 scheduled to fly from Minneapolis to Las Vegas, was rolling down the runway at “low speed” with 155 people onboard when the pilots stopped the takeoff, Delta said in a statement.

“No need for crash fire rescue, we just need to run a checklist,” the pilot told the air traffic control tower in a recording captured by LiveATC.net. “We had a window come open.”

Cockpit windows on a Boeing 737 can be opened on the ground in case of emergencies or to allow fresh air in. Air pressure in the plane keeps them closed when the plane is cruising.

“The flight crew followed training to safely suspend takeoff following a mechanical issue in the flight deck,” the airline said in a statement. “We apologize for the delay in travel plans.”

The plane returned to the gate, where passengers boarded a different plane and left for Las Vegas about two hours behind schedule.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.