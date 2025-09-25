5 things to know for Sept. 25: ICE facility shooting, Government shutdown, Hurricane season, Cyberattacks, Powerball winner

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late-night television set a new record for his show. ABC says roughly 6.3 million viewers watched Kimmel’s first post-suspension episode on Tuesday, more than three times his typical audience.

1️⃣ ICE facility shooting

A shooting at an immigration facility in Dallas has left one detainee dead and at least two others in critical condition. The FBI is investigating the shooting as an “act of targeted violence,” after a “sniper” on a nearby rooftop fired “indiscriminately” at the ICE building. One of the injured detainees is a Mexican national, according to the Mexican government. The shooter was identified as a 29-year-old Dallas resident who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CNN that the shooter was “very much against” ICE agents based on the evidence that has been gathered. The secretary’s comments come as President Donald Trump is blaming the shooting on rhetoric from “radical left Democrats.”

2️⃣ Government shutdown

The federal government could shut down next week if Congress fails to pass a spending bill by the end of the month. While essential services would remain in operation, many government agencies would come to a halt on October 1, and hundreds of thousands of federal employees would go without pay until the deadlock is resolved. The White House budget office is instructing federal agencies to prepare plans for mass firings in the event of a government shutdown, with instructions to target programs they are not legally required to continue. The threat of mass job losses is likely to escalate the partisan funding showdown over the next several days, with Democrats demanding key concessions — most notably, an extension of Obamacare enhanced subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

3️⃣ Hurricane season

Tropical Storm Humberto has formed in the Atlantic, and another system near the Bahamas could develop soon, putting the East Coast on alert heading into the weekend. Humberto — the eighth named storm of the season — is currently about 500 miles away from the Leeward Islands and is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 or 3 hurricane in the coming days. While it’s forecast to curve out to sea, it’s still too early to rule out potential impacts on Bermuda or elsewhere. Meanwhile, forecasters are closely monitoring a disorganized cluster of storms over the northeastern Caribbean, which is intensifying as it moves toward the Bahamas.

4️⃣ Cyberattacks

An airport in northern Denmark was forced to close today due to unauthorized drones in its airspace — the second such incident this week. The drone sightings come amid a surge in cyberattacks and suspected Russian airspace violations across Europe. Just days ago, sightings of two or three large drones halted all takeoffs and landings for hours at the airport in Copenhagen, in what Denmark’s prime minister called a “serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure.” It’s unclear if the incidents are linked, but the pattern was similar, police said. This also follows a major cyberattack over the weekend that disrupted automatic check-in systems at several of Europe’s busiest airports, including London’s Heathrow.

5️⃣ Powerball winner

A lucky man in Missouri who won half of the nearly $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim his prize. He held one of only two tickets that matched all the numbers in the September 6 drawing, the second-largest lottery jackpot in US history. The man, who the lottery did not identify, opted for a one-time payment of $410.3 million (before taxes). While accepting the massive prize, he described himself as a homebody and said he’s looking forward to spending quality time with his wife. “The perfect day is sitting at home doing what I do — relaxing,” he said. Referring to his wife, he joked that “she’s going to drag me out of town now.” The man purchased the winning ticket at a gas station in St. Louis. The other winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Number of the day

37

That’s how many confirmed Ebola cases have been linked to a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The risk of spread to the US is considered low at this time, according to a CDC health advisory.

