At least 2 detainees injured in shooting at Dallas ICE facility, sources say

By Priscilla Alvarez, Leigh Waldman, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — At least two detainees were shot at an US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the incident.

A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

“Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem’s post read. The motive in the shooting is unknown, she said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said on CNN earlier Wednesday three people were shot, all of whom were taken to a hospital. He did not specify who the three people were.

“Preliminary information is a possible sniper,” Lyons said.

ICE employees, civilians, and immigrant detainees are generally among those at the facility.

﻿No ICE officers were injured in Wednesday’s attack, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Fox News on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s shooting marked at least the third instance of an ICE or Customs and Border Protection facility being targeted by gunfire in Texas this year.

On July 4, a group of assailants targeted the Prairieland Detention Center, near Fort Worth, in what authorities described as a coordinated attack that left a local police officer shot in the neck. The officer survived, and more than a dozen people have been charged for their alleged roles in the attack.

Days later, a 27-year-old man with a rifle and tactical gear was killed by police after he opened fire on a Border Patrol facility in McAllen. Two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, and dozens of rounds were exchanged between the shooter and law enforcement.

And in August, law enforcement arrested a man who authorities said claimed to have a bomb in his backpack at the same Dallas ICE facility that was targeted in Wednesday’s shooting, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Michael Williams contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.