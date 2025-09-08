5 things to know for Sept. 8: ICE raids, Jerusalem attack, Powerball jackpot, Russia-Ukraine war, Tariffs

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

1️⃣ ICE raids

President Donald Trump said he will decide within days whether to deploy troops and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Chicago. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump claimed that Illinois’ Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker is not addressing crime in the city, describing it as a “very dangerous place.” The Trump administration over the weekend also launched a new federal immigration enforcement operation in Boston aimed at arresting and deporting criminals who entered the country illegally, officials said. This comes just days after hundreds of people were apprehended during a sweeping immigration raid at a Georgia manufacturing facility, marking what appears to be one of the largest ICE raids at a single site in the 22-year history of the agency.

2️⃣ Jerusalem attack

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem today, Israeli emergency services said, adding that it had treated six people in serious condition. Local police said two attackers arrived by vehicle at a major highway and opened fire on a bus stop. A security officer and a civilian at the scene then returned fire, killing the attackers. The shooting marks the deadliest attack in the city in more than two years, when a Palestinian man opened fire near a synagogue in January 2023, killing seven people.

3️⃣ Powerball jackpot

Two winning tickets for Saturday’s nearly $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in Missouri and Texas. “With final ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot came in at $1.787 billion — making it the second-largest US lottery jackpot ever won,” the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the Powerball game, said in a news release. The largest Powerball jackpot on record remains the $2.04 billion prize won in California on November 7, 2022. As for the lucky ticket holders, each can choose either an annuitized prize of $893.5 million or a lump sum payment of $410.3 million — both before taxes. The wins end a streak of 42 consecutive drawings with no one claiming the jackpot.

4️⃣ Russia-Ukraine war

President Trump is hinting at potential new sanctions for Russia following the largest attack on Ukraine since the war began in 2022. Overnight into Sunday, Russia deployed more than 800 drones and struck a Kyiv government building for the first time. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that a total of four people had been killed across all of Ukraine on Sunday and dozens had been injured. He described the latest attack as “vile,” saying that “such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started a long time ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war.”

5️⃣ Tariffs

The Treasury Department will issue partial rebates if the Supreme Court upholds a ruling that President Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs were an overstep of power, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday. “We would have to give a refund on about half the tariffs, which would be terrible for the Treasury,” Bessent said during an appearance on NBC News. Bessent added that he is “confident” the Trump administration will win at the Supreme Court. But the impact of Trump’s economic policies may slowly be coming into focus. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August jobs report indicated that the US economy added about 22,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3% — the highest it’s been in nearly four years.

