Federal judge blocks Trump administration from continuing to detain Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

Published 3:28 pm

By Sabrina Souza, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge granted Mahmoud Khalil’s habeas corpus petition and barred the Trump administration from continuing to seek his detention, according to a court order.

New Jersey District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz ordered a stay of the preliminary injunction until Friday at 9:30 a.m., which allows the government to seek an appellate review if it chooses to do so, he wrote.

“The lawful permanent resident filed a habeas corpus petition and has moved to preliminarily enjoin federal officials from removing him from the United States based on the Secretary’s determination. The motion is granted,” Farbiarz wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

