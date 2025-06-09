Nature’s unpredictability, crypto advice, Apple’s see-through visuals: Catch up on the day’s stories



Because of a weird glitch between the brain and the body, nearly one-third of people will experience sleep paralysis — making some see demons and witches. This is what you can do about it.

1️⃣ High alert: Mountains are among the most beautiful places on Earth, but as the planet warms, these majestic landscapes are becoming much more unpredictable. The world isn’t prepared for the deadly consequences.

2️⃣ Protests in LA: To help quell ICE protests in Los Angeles, Donald Trump called in the National Guard — becoming the first president in about 60 years to do so without a request from a governor. The bar for “insurrection” appears quite different than it was on January 6, 2021. ➕ California plans to sue the Trump administration over the deployment.

3️⃣ Investment advice: Cryptocurrency has gained greater acceptance among regulators and large institutional investors, and it’s likely here to stay. With bitcoin now trading above $100,000, it may be worth revisiting whether this should be part of your portfolio.

4️⃣ Getting scrappy: The US Department of Agriculture estimates that 30–40% of the American food supply ends up in landfills. All that waste adds up quickly. A cook and author said families could save more than $1,000 a year if they have a plan.

5️⃣ ‘Liquid Glass’: Apple unveiled a new software design interface for the iPhone featuring see-through visuals that appear to have a glossy surface. These are the highlights from the Worldwide Developers Conference.

🦓 Special delivery: A sheriff’s office in Tennessee airlifted a zebra named Ed to safety after he escaped. He had been reported missing just a day after being acquired by his owners, and they have been reunited.

• RFK Jr. removes all current members of CDC vaccine advisory committee

• Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400M defamation lawsuit

• Sly Stone, pioneering funk musician, dies at 82

🎾 That’s how long it took Carlos Alcaraz to beat Jannik Sinner in the longest French Open final — and the second-longest grand slam final — in history.

🏡 ‘Game changer’: What if your house could change color with the seasons? This “climate-responsive” paint might make that happen — and save people money on their energy bills.

💬 Tesla Takedown: Demonstrations against tech billionaire Elon Musk are continuing, even after he stepped away from his role leading the Department of Government Efficiency and engaged in an all-out feud with Trump.

Nicole Scherzinger won her first Tony Award for her performance as Norma Desmond in which Broadway revival?

﻿A. “West Side Story”

B. “Sunset Blvd.”

C. “Chicago”

D. “Cabaret”

A lot of people consider Ibiza the "capital of the clubbing world." Photographer Dean Chalkley's new book captures a nostalgic portrait of the Spanish island's legendary scene.

Scherzinger, a former member of the musical group Pussycat Dolls, won for her performance in "Sunset Blvd."

