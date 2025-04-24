Famed pilot killed in crash days before he was to perform at airshow

By Pete Muntean, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Famed pilot Rob Holland was killed Thursday in a crash at Langley Air Force base, where he was set to perform this weekend in the Air Power Over Hampton Roads airshow.

His custom MXS aerobatic aircraft was coming in for a landing around 11:50 a.m. when it was involved in the accident, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Only Holland was on board.

“The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and is under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and DOD,” a post said on Holland’s company’s Facebook page, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Department of Defense.

“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” the statement said. “Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”

The single seat aerobatic plane was built to Holland’s specifications out of carbon fiber and capable of 16Gs plus rolls at 500 degrees per second, according to his website. He had spent more than two decades as a full-time airshow pilot.

“The world lost an extraordinary pilot, an incredible person, and a true hero who inspired countless lives,” the E3Aviation Association posted. “With over 15,000 flight hours across more than 180 aircraft types, Rob’s skill was matched only by his boundless enthusiasm for flight.”

Holland won 37 medals in international competitions and was a 13-time U.S. National Aerobatic Champion, his website says.

