Moms who use weed, all about Signal, your 23andMe data: Catch up on the day’s stories

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The US Food and Drug Administration just approved a new type of antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections. The pill will be sold under the brand name Blujepa and should be available later this year.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Cannamoms’: Marijuana. Grass. Weed. Pot. These mothers say you can call it whatever you want — just don’t call them bad moms for using it. As barriers to cannabis fall across the country, they say it relieves stress and makes them better parents.

2️⃣ Security threats: The US intelligence community’s annual danger assessment led with drug cartels for apparently the first time in the report’s nearly 20-year history. It also omitted any reference to concerns about climate change, a reversal from previous years.

3️⃣ Signal leak: If you hadn’t heard of the secure messaging app before this week, you probably have now after the group chat debacle involving President Donald Trump’s top intelligence officials. One thing is clear — it’s only private if you use it right.

4️⃣ 23andMe data: After the genetic testing service filed for bankruptcy, consumer advocates urged the company’s 15 million customers to remove their accounts and data from the site. Here’s how to delete it.

5️⃣ Huge haul: A man with a metal detector uncovered hundreds of artifacts from the Iron Age, including ceremonial spears and parts of wagons or chariots. Researchers say the discovery could alter our understanding of life in Britain 2,000 years ago.

Watch this

🤖 Robot Rover: Man’s best friend is getting an artificial intelligence upgrade. A Swedish company is using cutting-edge technology to teach a new dog old tricks.

Top headlines

• Top intelligence officials shift responsibility to Hegseth for sending potentially classified info to Yemen strike group chat

• Florida debates lifting some child labor laws to fill jobs vacated by undocumented immigrants

• Consumer confidence plummets to lowest level since January 2021

$1.4 million

💰 That’s how much money a Japanese man who spent more than 40 years on death row after being wrongfully convicted was awarded in compensation — about $85 for each day.

Check this out

🦖 Dangerous digits: With distinctive two-fingered claws, the remains of a previously unknown species of dinosaur suggest it looked like a bizarre mix of sloth, giraffe and cult movie hero Edward Scissorhands. Take a closer look.

Quotable

✍️ Database disappears: Researchers said they have lost access to evidence of alleged Russian war crimes following funding cuts by Trump’s administration.

Quiz time

🥚 With egg prices sky high, what’s an inexpensive alternative that contains protein as well as fiber?

﻿A. Cauliflower

B. Chickpeas

C. Durian

D. Jackfruit

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏎️ Fast company: Katherine Legge never set out to be a role model, but now she says she has a point to prove in NASCAR. The British driver recently became the first woman in seven years to compete in one of the sport’s elite level events, and she described it as “an absolute roller coaster of emotions.”

Thanks for reading

We'll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Chickpea flour can be used as a cheaper substitute for eggs.

